Hilda Gray Blount Rachels
Fayetteville—A full life of loving her family and serving others came to an end on Monday, May 11, 2020 as Hilda Gray Blount Rachels joined the church triumphant at the age of 92.
Born on July 29, 1927, Hilda was a proud graduate of Massey Hill High School. She enrolled at the Highsmith School of Nursing, and upon graduation became a pediatric nurse in the office of Dr. William Breeden at Highsmith Hospital.
Dr. Breeden eventually joined with other pediatric physicians in Fayetteville to found the Fayetteville Children's Clinic on Morganton Road.
Hilda became the head nurse for the clinic, and worked there until she moved to Orlando, Fla., in 1966.
She continued her work as a pediatric nurse there, joining the staff of the Children's Clinic where she again became head nurse.
Being a pediatric nurse was Hilda's calling from God. Throughout her years in her chosen profession, Hilda was beloved by staff, children and their families. As the mother of one child said, "I would rather see Hilda when I go to the clinic, because she can take care of my child sooner and better than the doctors.'
Hilda was active in church until her health made it a challenge. She was most recently a member of First Presbyterian Church on Bow and Ann Streets, where she was also a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class.
Hilda married on July 4, 1956, to husband Luther Jackson "Jack" Rachels, who preceded her in death, as did her loving parents, Fred A. Blount and Ruby Johnson Blount.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Jean Blount Vaughan (Earl Sr.). Her lone surviving sister is Helen Blount Lancaster (Maurice).
She is also survived by her daughter, Beverley Blount Rachels.
Other survivors include stepsons Norman Rachels (Margaret) of Phoenix, Ariz; Jay Rachels (Kim) of Deland, Fla.; and stepdaughter Sandi Craig-Barnard (Bill) of Deltona, Fla.
Grandchildren include Joseph, Christopher, Wayne, Lloyd, Lawrence, Kimberly, Lee and Brian.
Great grandchildren are Aubree, Dusti, Jordan, Maddie, Brandon, Logan and Mason.
Hilda was greatly loved by both her biological family and her church family, and she will be greatly missed by both.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 15, from noon until 12:45 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Lafayette Memorial Park with Hilda's brother-in-law, the Rev. Earl Vaughan Sr., officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to either of the following:
Fayetteville's First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 569, Fayetteville, NC, 28302; or for Parkinson's Disease research.
The address is Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 13 to May 14, 2020