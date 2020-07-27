Hilda Wrench Lambert

Stedman—Mrs. Hilda Wrench Lambert, 86 passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

A private family service will be held at Clement Baptist Church on Saturday, August 1, 2020. A public graveside service will be held at 4:00pm at the Maxwell Cemetery with Reverend Alan Roberts officiating.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Murphy Wrench and Vena Matthews Wrench; siblings, Charles, Jackie, Linda and Steve Wrench; sister-in-law, Geretha Wrench; and brothers-in-law, Robert Johnson and Elwood Autry.

She is survived by her loving husband, Elton B. Lambert of the home; children, Tami Bullock & husband, Wayne "Buck" of Stedman, Tony Lambert & wife, Robin of Eastover, Lisa Starling & husband, Keith of Autryville, and Kimberly Barnes & husband, Billy of Kenly; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Andy (Kim), Tim (Shelby), Tina (Jason), Ashley (Jimmy), Ryan (Laura), Victoria (Matt), Raymond (Marissa), Evan, Dustin, Ciarra, Riley, Haley, Jamie, Callie, Brianna, Madelyn, Isabella, Chad, Lawson, Lael, Nicholous, Allison and Nathan; siblings, Muriel Johnson, Von Ruth Autry, Donald Wrench & wife, Carolyn, Janet Berg & husband, Lyn, Peyton Wrench & wife, Faye, Gary Wrench & wife, Hope and Cathy Cashwell & husband, Harvey; and sisters-in-law, Dixie and Pam Wrench.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.



