1/
Hilda Wrench Lambert
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hilda Wrench Lambert
Stedman—Mrs. Hilda Wrench Lambert, 86 passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
A private family service will be held at Clement Baptist Church on Saturday, August 1, 2020. A public graveside service will be held at 4:00pm at the Maxwell Cemetery with Reverend Alan Roberts officiating.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Murphy Wrench and Vena Matthews Wrench; siblings, Charles, Jackie, Linda and Steve Wrench; sister-in-law, Geretha Wrench; and brothers-in-law, Robert Johnson and Elwood Autry.
She is survived by her loving husband, Elton B. Lambert of the home; children, Tami Bullock & husband, Wayne "Buck" of Stedman, Tony Lambert & wife, Robin of Eastover, Lisa Starling & husband, Keith of Autryville, and Kimberly Barnes & husband, Billy of Kenly; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Andy (Kim), Tim (Shelby), Tina (Jason), Ashley (Jimmy), Ryan (Laura), Victoria (Matt), Raymond (Marissa), Evan, Dustin, Ciarra, Riley, Haley, Jamie, Callie, Brianna, Madelyn, Isabella, Chad, Lawson, Lael, Nicholous, Allison and Nathan; siblings, Muriel Johnson, Von Ruth Autry, Donald Wrench & wife, Carolyn, Janet Berg & husband, Lyn, Peyton Wrench & wife, Faye, Gary Wrench & wife, Hope and Cathy Cashwell & husband, Harvey; and sisters-in-law, Dixie and Pam Wrench.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gerald Williams Sr
Coworker
July 27, 2020
Mrs. Hilda was the kindest friend to us. She loved her family and served our Lord in every way she could. She taught Sunday school for many years at Clement Baptist Church and was always pleasant and faithful to fellow members. May Jesus hold her in his arms now. She will be missed by us all. Rich and Martha Barnhill
Martha Barnhill
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved