Hiram V. Canady, Jr.
Gray's Creek—Hiram Vann Canady, Jr., 77, of Gray's Creek, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Born and raised in Cumberland County, Hiram was the son of the late Hiram Vann Canady, Sr. and Annie Ritch Campbell Canady. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Canady; son, Phil Canady; and brother, Donald Ray Canady.
Hiram was a lifelong active member of the Gray's Creek community. He never met a stranger, and was willing to help others without a second thought. He and his wife Bobbie were deeply dedicated and involved members of Green Springs Baptist Church. In his spare time, Hiram loved "turning the soil", fishing, and just generally being outdoors.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Michelle Canady Spreitzer and husband Bill of Charlotte; son, Randy V. Canady and wife Erika of Raleigh; sister, Ada Faye Bramble and husband Charles; sister, Rebecca Canady; grandchildren, Sean, Caileigh, Reagan, and Addison; and many caring nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Green Springs Baptist Church in Parkton, followed by funeral services at 3 p.m. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.
Hiram was a loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Hiram's sister Ada Faye for being his devoted caregiver over the past several years. We could not have done it without you.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020