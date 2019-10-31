Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Lafayette Memorial Park
Fayetteville, NC
Hobert George Woodham

Hobert George Woodham Obituary
Hobert George Woodham
Stedman—Mr. Hobert Woodham, 84 of Stedman passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his home.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Lafayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hobert Woodham, Sr. and Ruby DuBose Woodham; and a brother, Allen Woodham.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Louine Woodham of the home; daughter, Belinda Joy Williams (Donald) of Raleigh; son, George Woodham, Jr. of the home; brother, David Woodham (Rita) of Wade; grandchildren, April Joy Williams Hogg (Jason) of Clayton and Robert Donald Williams, Jr. of Garner; and great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Joy Hogg, Autumn Williams, Robert Hogg, Alexis Joy Williams, Chase Williams, Aubrey Joy Williams and Grayson Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Hospice, 2800 Breezewood Avenue, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28303.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
