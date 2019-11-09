Home

Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191

Hollis Howard "Holly" Broadfoot


1931 - 2019
Hollis Howard "Holly" Broadfoot Obituary
Hollis "Holly" Howard Broadfoot
Fayetteville—Hollis (Holly) Howard Broadfoot, 88, died peacefully on November 7, 2019. She was born on August 8, 1931, in Asheville, NC, to Caro Lee Greene Howard and James Oscar Howard, but she lived most of her life in Fayetteville. She graduated from Meredith College with a degree in Art and Elementary Education. She was a long-time member of St. John's Episcopal Church.
Holly was married to Hal W. Broadfoot, a prominent Fayetteville attorney for 41 years. She is survived by five children: Lee Broadfoot Hathaway and husband Fred W. Hathaway of Washington, DC, Martha Broadfoot Bock and husband Andrew David Bock of Fayetteville; Hal W. Broadfoot, Jr. of Fayetteville, Margaret Broadfoot Holt of Wilson, NC, and James Howard Broadfoot of Fayetteville; five grandsons: Walker Scott Holt of Wilmington, NC, Andrew David Bock, Jr. of Wilmington, NC, William Broadfoot Hathaway of Washington, DC, Thompson James Holt of Wilson, NC, and Benjamin Dodd Hathaway of Washington, DC. She is also survived by two sisters: Patricia H. Gipe of Wilson, NC and Mary Duke Ramsey of San Bernardino, CA and her sister in law, Kate Broadfoot Slater, of Fayetteville, NC and many nieces and nephews.
Holly was a member of the Junior Service League, the Junior League of Fayetteville, the Fayetteville Historic Foundation, the Fayetteville Art League and a member of the Altar Guild at St. John's.
She was also a member of Cape Fear Assembly, the Tartan Club and on the Board of Directors of the Thompson Children's Home. Co-author of The Spirit of Cumberland, a publication about historic points of interest in Fayetteville.
Holly enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and supporting the arts and historical organizations in Cumberland County.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 12 at 3:00 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, Green St., Fayetteville, NC, with the Reverend Robert Alves officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in Hauser Hall.
The family would like to express their gratitude to her longtime caregiver, Felice Ellison Lockamy and the entire staff of the Carolina Inn Assisted Living.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, The Hal W. Broadfoot Scholarship at the University of North Carolina School of Law or Autism Speaks!
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
