Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Howard Arthur Surette


1931 - 2020
Howard Arthur Surette Obituary
MSG Howard A. Surette
Fayetteville—Howard Arthur Surette of Fayetteville, NC, passed away quietly on February 14, 2020, at home with his family at his side.
He was born to the late Joseph and Bertha Surette in Redding, Massachusetts, on July 8, 1931.
Howard proudly served in the US Army from 1951 to 1976, rising to the rank of Master Sergeant. His career highlights included frontline infantry service during the Korean War and two tours in Vietnam. Awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and Combat Medic Badge, his nearly 26-year career of dedicated service was recognized by many prestigious awards and decorations, including two Meritorious Service Medals, a Bronze Star, four Air Medals and the US Army Commendation Medal.
Howard enjoyed golf and was active for many years in the local Shrine and Masonry chapters. His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his family, particularly at the beach.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Elsie. He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren and six grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 am on Thursday, February 20th at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
