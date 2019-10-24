Home

Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Howard B. Packer


1937 - 2019
Howard B. Packer Obituary
Howard B. Packer
Fayetteville—Howard B. Packer, 82, of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his home, in the presence of his loving family.
He was born in Fayetteville on October 19, 1937, to the late Ben and Agnes Packer. Preceding Howard in death was and his former wife who is the mother of his children, Eloise Packer; grandson, Mark Stewart, Jr.; sisters, Grace Horne and Myrtle Packer Wilson; and brother, Norman Packer.
He worked with Flour & Daniels at Dupont for 20 years. He was also a co-founder of Fayetteville Heating and Air Conditioning.
Left to cherish Howard's memory is his wife Ruth Packer; daughters, Debra Skipper of Fayetteville, Sharon Stewart, of Fayetteville; step daughter, Sylvia Pulliam of Greensboro; stepsons, Randy Hobson of Four Oaks, Jerry Hobson of St. Petersburg, FL; 6 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; sisters, Wilma Yarborough of Fayetteville, Barbara Royal of Fayetteville; brother, Bennie Packer of Fayetteville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will welcome friends from 12:45pm to 1:45pm on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service. The funeral service will follow at 2pm. The service will conclude with a burial at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
