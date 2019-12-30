|
|
Howard Earl Bass
Fayetteville—Howard Earl Bass, 77, of Fayetteville passed away on Sunday evening, December 29, 2019.
Born in Cumberland County he is the son of the late Frautman and Ruby Bain Bass. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Parker Bass and his brother, Joseph Bass.
Howard leaves behind his loving and devoted wife, Catherine Britt Bass; one brother, Larry Bass & wife Debbie; sister, Angela Bass Potts; daughter, Meghan Wilson & husband Charley; two granddaughters, Emma Grace Wilson and Avonlea Kate Wilson.
Howard was a lifelong member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and dedicated several years of his life to serving his church and community. Howard will be remembered for his generosity and friendliness as he never met a stranger.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Thursday January 2, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 3184 County Line Road Fayetteville, NC followed by a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary conducted by Rev. Mark Hall and Rev. Eric Beavers. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019