Howard Earl Sheely
Fayetteville—Howard Earl Sheely took his final bow at the age of 89 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Born at Fort Bragg Military Hospital on October 9, 1931, he was a lifelong resident of Fayetteville, NC, and a veteran of the Korean War. He is preceded in death by his parents: Earl David Sheely and Sarah Dorothea Gurganious Sheely; sister: Avis R. Sheely Whatley Richardson; and aunt: Sadie E. Gurganious.
Although temperamental at times, Howard was a kind and good person who loved life and was respected by all who knew his talents and efforts. With a keen sense of humor, twinkle in his eye, and mischievous ways he once stood on a roof with a shovel to knock down a wasp nest and paddled in Staten Island Harbor shipping lanes on a wooden cable wheel. After graduating from Seventy-First School in 1950, he joined the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War where he served in Seoul, Korea, as an Aircraft Control & Warning (AC&W) radar operator. Completing military service, he attended Western Carolina College in Cullowhee, NC, majoring in English and Fine Arts. At the age of 25, he began a career in hair styling at Fayetteville Beauty College where he became the top Cosmetologist, eventually teaching at the college and at Fayetteville Technical Institute/Community College for 35 years. Besides his professional career, he enthusiastically participated in the Fayetteville Little Theatre Group; avidly read history, classics, and thrillers; creatively painted Impressionist-style art; quietly wrote colorful stories and poetry; and had a tremendous love for singing, popular music genre, and ballroom dancing.
Continuing to celebrate Howard's memory are his brother: Adrian R. Sheely and wife, Joanne (AZ); sisters: Diana I. Sheely (NC)-Sara M. Brackin (AZ), Kelly Sheely Makuta (GA); nephews: David C. Whatley and wife, Joanne (GA); Michael I. Sheely & wife, Tiana (TX); Stephen R. Sheely (WA); nieces: Linda L. Richardson Gargiulo and husband, David (CA); Kellyn E. Nally and wife, Jan (GA); Brittany Darden Lee and husband, Anthony (GA); grandnephews: Jeff and Jason Whatley; Duncan, Luke, and Cole Sheely; Kyler Darden; and grandnieces: Kimberly Whatley Cannon; Jennifer Gargiulo; and Kaitlyn Sheely, and numerous great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, and one great-great-grandniece, Scarlett.
In lieu of a memorial or flowers, Howard requested donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 USA; www.stjude.org
.
