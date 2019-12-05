|
Howard Glenn Britt
Fayetteville—Howard Glenn Britt, 82, of Fayetteville passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at home.
Mr. Britt was born October 27, 1937 in St. Pauls, North Carolina to the late Richard and Lena Britt. He is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Mary Helen Britt; and brothers; Bill Britt, Buck Britt and Kes Britt.
Mr. Britt helped protect our freedoms by serving in the United States Air Force until he was medically retired in 1974. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He was a dedicated UNC Tarheels fan and was known to play a game or two of poker. When given the chance, he'd also show you around a pool table, if need be.
Mr. Britt is survived by his son and caregiver; Gary Britt of the home; two daughters Sandra Britt Prottengeier of St. Augustine Fl. and Nicole McLean and husband Chad, of St. Pauls; two grandchildren, Dianna Britt-Simmons, and husband Jimmy, and Graclyn McLean; three great grandchildren; Christian, Taylor and Aubrey Paige.
The family will receive family and friends at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services Saturday December 7th from 1-2pm. A homegoing celebration will follow at 2 pm in the Pinecrest Chapel conducted by Reverend Todd Johnson.
Burial will follow in Gilmont Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019