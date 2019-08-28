|
|
Howard "Pop" Lee Johnson
Fayetteville—In loving memory of Lt. Col. (Ret) Howard L. "Pop" Johnson (81 years of age). He was born April 16,1938 and passed away Sunday August 25, 2019 in Fayetteville, NC. Howard is the beloved husband of sixty-one years to Sue Anne and is predeceased by his parents, Newton and Fern Johnson. He is also the loving father of Julia Scronce, Kelly Alexander, Teresa Swint, Jeffrey Johnson, Karen Noyes and Shannon Hudnall. Pop has fourteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren that he loved dearly.
Born in Waverly, Illinois, he graduated from Jacksonville High School and went on the receive his Bachelor's degree from Illinois College and then his Masters degree from South Dakota State University. Howard then enlisted in the United States Navy and later commissioned in the United States Air Force where he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1980. After retiring from the military Howard went on to become the Vice President at Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he finished his career.
His passion was spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pop loved golf, was an avid gardener and enjoyed sitting on his porch feeding his hummingbirds. The family will honor his life at a private service at his home where he will be celebrated in the way he loved best, surrounded by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers Howard requested that donations be made to Southeastern Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1408 Lumberton, NC 28359. He is very loved and missed by many.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019