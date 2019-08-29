|
Howard Oscar Griffie, Jr.
Rockfish—Howard Oscar Griffie Jr., of Raeford, NC passed away peacefully at his home on August 26th, 2019 at 10:44PM at the age of 67.
Howard was preceded in death by his father Howard Oscar Griffie, Sr. and his mother, Dannie (Edwards) Griffie from Gastonia, NC.
Howard is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Janice (Chason) Griffie of 35 years; his daughter Molly Elizabeth Sanchez and sons, Michael Roman Griffie and Douglas Bryan Griffie. He is lovingly remembered by his two grandchildren, Gavin Leonidas Sanchez and Weston Jack Sanchez; son-in-law, Alan Michael Sanchez; brother-in-laws, Earl Chason and Larry Chason and his wife, Virginia; niece, Jennifer Chason, and honorary daughter, Brittney Eberman.
Before his illness, Howard enjoyed the mountains and Holden's Beach. He loved to golf, cook for his family, and even do their laundry. He was a fan of Duke basketball, Jeff Gordon, and loved Star Wars and Godzilla movies. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time in his home with his beloved family. Howard served his country in the US Marines Corps and US Army. He was a Deacon, Brotherhood Director and Choir Director at his church, and a volunteer firefighter at the Rockfish Fire Department.
A memorial service will be held at Pittman Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at 2PM with Pastor Ken Williams and Rev. Archie Barringer officiating. The family will receive friends directly after the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Black Horse Association.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019