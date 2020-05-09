|
Howard Robert Whitaker, Jr.
Hope Mills—Howard Robert Whitaker, Jr., 76 of Hope Mills passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Fayetteville.
Howard was born September 13, 1943 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Ruth and Howard Whitaker, Sr.
Services to celebrate the life of Howard Whitaker, Jr. will be held at a later date.
Howard is survived by his sons, Miles McLeod and Sutton Whitaker and wife Grace; daughter, Katrina Canipe and husband Todd; sisters, Gaye Anderson and husband Gene; Cornelia Shackleford and husband Sam; grandchildren, Keaton, Hayden, Hannah and Benjamin.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 9 to May 10, 2020