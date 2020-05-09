Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Service
To be announced at a later date

Howard Robert Whitaker Jr.


1943 - 2020
Howard Robert Whitaker Jr. Obituary
Howard Robert Whitaker, Jr.
Hope Mills—Howard Robert Whitaker, Jr., 76 of Hope Mills passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Fayetteville.
Howard was born September 13, 1943 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Ruth and Howard Whitaker, Sr.
Services to celebrate the life of Howard Whitaker, Jr. will be held at a later date.
Howard is survived by his sons, Miles McLeod and Sutton Whitaker and wife Grace; daughter, Katrina Canipe and husband Todd; sisters, Gaye Anderson and husband Gene; Cornelia Shackleford and husband Sam; grandchildren, Keaton, Hayden, Hannah and Benjamin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 9 to May 10, 2020
