Howard Wayne Brantley
1944 - 2020
Howard Wayne Brantley
Fayetteville—Howard Wayne Brantley, 76, of Fayetteville passed away on August 14, 2020. Howard was born in Fayetteville, NC, on January 26, 1944 to Eloise Harmon and Gregory Braswell Brantley and is predeceased by his parents and brother Gregory O'Connor Brantley. Howard is survived by his wife of nearly 25 years, Ellen Kennedy Brantley, who loved him dearly; sister Susan Brantley Raynor (Charland); three sons Jerritt B. Brantley (Shonda), Jason G. Ronzio (Tina), David B. Brantley (Maggie); daughter Katheryn Hums Powell (Micheal); 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Howard was a proud US Navy veteran who faithfully served in Vietnam and throughout the world from 1963 until his honorable discharge and retirement in 1983. After his military career, Howard worked in restaurant management and as a cable television contractor until full retirement in 2006. He was an active and enthusiastic member of the Fayetteville Senior High Class of '63 and stayed in contact with his classmates and countless other friends until his death. He loved the beach, camping, fast cars and racing and, most of all, a great gathering of good friends.
Memorial plans will be made at a future time.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
