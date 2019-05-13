|
|
Hugh Dixon Pierce
Eastover—Hugh Dixon Pierce, 81, passed away Sunday, May 12th at his home surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Lebanon Baptist Church in Eastover, NC, officiating will be Rev. Dr. John Campbell. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service. He was born on August 29, 1937 in Ayden, NC to the late Josh and Mabel Pierce, the 3rd of 7 children.
Hugh was a hard-working, loving, joyful man. He graduated from Farmville High School in 1955 and began a 26 year career w/ Carolina Telephone Company in Tarboro, NC and Fayetteville, NC. He then transitioned to a successful career in Telecommunication Sales Management w/ Walker & Associates and KGP Communications. He also served in the National Guard and was a member of the Stedman Masonic Lodge and was a mason for 52 years.
Some of Hugh's favorite things were spending time w/ his family, visiting Myrtle Beach, Lebanon Baptist Church, watching sports and discussing the stock market. Hugh's greatest joy was when he was spending time with his granddaughters, Alex and Sara. He loved watching them play volleyball and growing and developing into beautiful young ladies.
Hugh is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Peggy Pierce of Eastover; daughter Lisa Pierce (Mitch) of Fayetteville; son Mike Pierce (Anne) and granddaughters Alex and Sara of Cary; sisters Hazel Byers of Wilson NC, Sue Everette(Bobby) Farmville NC , Beverly Peaden(Roy) of Farmville NC, Gayle Phillips(Amos) Macclesfield, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Roy Douglas Pierce and William "Buzzy" Pierce; brother-in-law, Harry Byers; and nephew, Trey Peaden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lebanon Baptist Church 3329 Beard Rd. Eastover, NC 28312 or to the Cumberland County Child Advocacy Center, 222 Rowan Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 13 to May 14, 2019