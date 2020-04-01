Home

Hugh R. "Mike" Burns


1927 - 2020
Hugh R. "Mike" Burns Obituary
Hugh "Mike" R. Burns
Fayetteville—Ret. Lt. Col. Hugh (Mike) R. Burns, 92, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born May 4, 1927 in Steubenville, OH to Hugh and Altai (Bowman) Burns.
After graduating high school Mike enlisted with in the U.S. Army and served for twenty-two exemplary years with several of those being with the Special Forces Green Beret. He was stationed in many places and saw combat during World War II, Korea and Vietnam and eventually retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Mike loved his family and his country and will be dearly missed.
He leaves behind his wife, Myong Cho and their son, Tae S. Burns, both of the home in Fayetteville, NC.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Altai Burns and his sister, Margery J. Moran.
A private celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
