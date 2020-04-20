|
|
Hunter Leon Ivey
Lillington—Hunter Leon Ivey, 4, of Lillington, NC, passed away on Sunday, April12, 2020, at Central Harnett Hospital, Lillington, NC.
Left to Cherish his memories are his parents: Brian Sr. and Jennifer Ivey, brothers; Brian Ivey, Jr. and Thomas Ivey, all of the home, sister: Crystal Archer, material grandmother: Cathy " Nana" Love and paternal grandmother: Rosa " Mimi" Barnes, both of Lillington, NC, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Viewing was held on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Walker Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel,163 Irene Roberts Rd Lillington, NC, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm with no more than 10 individuals at any one time.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020