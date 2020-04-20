Home

Walker Memorial Funeral Home
163 Irene Roberts Rd
Lillington, NC 27546
(910) 814-1200

Hunter Leon Ivey

Hunter Leon Ivey Obituary
Hunter Leon Ivey
Lillington—Hunter Leon Ivey, 4, of Lillington, NC, passed away on Sunday, April12, 2020, at Central Harnett Hospital, Lillington, NC.
Left to Cherish his memories are his parents: Brian Sr. and Jennifer Ivey, brothers; Brian Ivey, Jr. and Thomas Ivey, all of the home, sister: Crystal Archer, material grandmother: Cathy " Nana" Love and paternal grandmother: Rosa " Mimi" Barnes, both of Lillington, NC, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Viewing was held on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Walker Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel,163 Irene Roberts Rd Lillington, NC, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm with no more than 10 individuals at any one time.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
