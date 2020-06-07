Hunter MacPherson Evans
Fayetteville—On Friday June 5, 2020, Hunter MacPherson Evans, aged 68, passed peacefully with his family by his side. He was born August 7, 1951 in Cumberland County to the late Flora Roberta Lemmon and Robert Bailey Evans, Jr. Hunter, a conservationist and preservationist, was truly rooted to the soil of Cumberland County. Always concerned for the protection of land and game for future generations, he strove to teach others about the importance of wildlife and the forest. He relished in his travels to Montana, hunting elk and to Alaska fishing. He was a trusted mentor to many, some who had lost their fathers and he considered it a duty to lead by example in showing a younger generation what it meant to be a gentleman and a father by setting the standard in living his life as a true Southern Gentleman; respecting himself but respecting those around him, always listening when someone needed a friend, proving himself trustworthy, and doing good deeds unconditionally because it was the right thing to do. Hunter had the kindest of hearts but took absolute pleasure in playing the devilish of pranks, two traits that were passed down to his children and his grandchildren. Always one to put his family first, a devoted husband and loving father. One of his biggest roles later in life was that of Papa; you could see a smile in his eyes when one of his grandchildren walked into a room and their face would light up in response. He attended St John's and Dominion Christian Center. Hunter is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Bailey Evans, III. He is survived by his loving wife and companion, Jo'Leita Strickland Evans of the home, son Hunter M. Evans Jr. and wife Honorable Caitlin Evans of Fayetteville; daughter, Flora Grey Finger and husband John of Fayetteville; brother, Richard L. Evans and wife Anne of Fayetteville: sister, Mary Evans Newell and husband Steve of Lawrenceville, Ga; grandchildren, Hailey Evans, Hunter Evans III, and Shelby Roberta Finger: and his loyal dog, Ruby. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Evans Family Cemetery with a Celebration of Life Service to follow. Please follow social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for the care and maintenance to "In Home Cemetery Fund" at 2974 Evans Dairy Rd. Fayetteville NC, 28312. Hunter has cared for the Cemetery for many years and wanted to make sure that it would be cared for years to come. Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com Arrangements entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Fayetteville—On Friday June 5, 2020, Hunter MacPherson Evans, aged 68, passed peacefully with his family by his side. He was born August 7, 1951 in Cumberland County to the late Flora Roberta Lemmon and Robert Bailey Evans, Jr. Hunter, a conservationist and preservationist, was truly rooted to the soil of Cumberland County. Always concerned for the protection of land and game for future generations, he strove to teach others about the importance of wildlife and the forest. He relished in his travels to Montana, hunting elk and to Alaska fishing. He was a trusted mentor to many, some who had lost their fathers and he considered it a duty to lead by example in showing a younger generation what it meant to be a gentleman and a father by setting the standard in living his life as a true Southern Gentleman; respecting himself but respecting those around him, always listening when someone needed a friend, proving himself trustworthy, and doing good deeds unconditionally because it was the right thing to do. Hunter had the kindest of hearts but took absolute pleasure in playing the devilish of pranks, two traits that were passed down to his children and his grandchildren. Always one to put his family first, a devoted husband and loving father. One of his biggest roles later in life was that of Papa; you could see a smile in his eyes when one of his grandchildren walked into a room and their face would light up in response. He attended St John's and Dominion Christian Center. Hunter is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Bailey Evans, III. He is survived by his loving wife and companion, Jo'Leita Strickland Evans of the home, son Hunter M. Evans Jr. and wife Honorable Caitlin Evans of Fayetteville; daughter, Flora Grey Finger and husband John of Fayetteville; brother, Richard L. Evans and wife Anne of Fayetteville: sister, Mary Evans Newell and husband Steve of Lawrenceville, Ga; grandchildren, Hailey Evans, Hunter Evans III, and Shelby Roberta Finger: and his loyal dog, Ruby. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Evans Family Cemetery with a Celebration of Life Service to follow. Please follow social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for the care and maintenance to "In Home Cemetery Fund" at 2974 Evans Dairy Rd. Fayetteville NC, 28312. Hunter has cared for the Cemetery for many years and wanted to make sure that it would be cared for years to come. Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com Arrangements entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.