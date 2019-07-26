|
Ian William Malson
Fayetteville—Ian William Malson, 21, of Fayetteville passed away Monday July 22 at Wrightsville Beach, NC.
He was born September 18, 1997 in Fayetteville to C.J. and Greg Malson. Ian was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Ian was raised in Fayetteville where he developed a love for sports and the outdoors. He always excelled at his endeavors and went on to become a very avid and passionate hunter and fisherman. Ian attended Terry Sanford High School graduating with the class of 2015. During his time in high school, he was a member of the Terry Sanford JROTC and Lt. Governor of the Key Club. Ian was attending East Carolina University at the time of his passing and was a member of the KA Fraternity. He will be remembered as a spiritual person with a fun-loving personality.
He is survived by his loving parents, C.J. and Greg Malson; his sister Caitlin Malson; his brother Rex Malson; and several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday August 1 at 3PM at the Terry Sanford High School Auditorium 2301 Fort Bragg Road in Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ducks Unlimited at P.O. Box 1447 Clinton, NC 28329.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 26 to July 28, 2019