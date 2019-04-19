|
Ida Evangeline Owensby
Fayetteville—Ida Evangeline "Vange" Owensby, daughter of the late Tomas and Maria Lucia "Lucy" Manzanares, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 89.
Vange is survived by her husband of 67 years, William "Bill" Thomas Owensby II; two children, Paul Owensby (Connie) of Fayetteville, NC and Mary Owensby (Steve Perry) of Cincinnati, OH; and one grandson, William Thomas Owensby III of Raleigh, NC. She is also survived by four siblings, Erma Ferrell of Crocket, CA, Carl Vallejos (Nadine) of Roseville, CA, Daniel Vallejos-Avila of Sacramento, CA, and Maxine Rixman (Rob) of Rantaul, IL.
Vange is preceded in death by one daughter, Patricia Owensby; three sisters, Dorothy Young, Andria Manzanares, and Marie Vallejos; one brother, Billy Vallejos; her grandmother, Santana Avila; and her stepfather, Al Vallejos.
Vange was born in Crowley, CO on April 2, 1930. Vange met and married Bill, the love of her life, in Colorado Springs, CO. After Bill returned from serving in the Korean War, they moved to North Carolina where they raised the kids. Vange graduated from Robeson Tech and retired from DuPont. She loved cooking, sewing, and traveling. She enjoyed volunteering at church and homeless shelters. Vange was a very loving, caring person and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The family will receive friends after an 11 a.m. funeral mass at St. Ann Catholic Church on Saturday, April 27, 2019 and before leaving to attend the 2 p.m. burial service at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019