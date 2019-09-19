|
|
Ida Lois Dees Smith
Hope Mills—Ms. Ida Lois "Sissy" Dees Smith, 99, a lifelong resident of Hope Mills, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Autumn Care Retirement Home of Fayetteville.
She was a member of Highland Baptist Church and a retiree of Dixie Yarns Manufacturing Co., Hope Mills #4 Plant.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters.
She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, friends and the loving staff of Autumn Care.
A celebration of life service will be held in Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services chapel in Hope Mills on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Dr. Robbie Byrd will conduct the service followed by a private burial in Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church, 4456 Legion Road, Hope Mills, NC 28348.
Sissy touched the lives of many. She was a hard worker, a humble servant, sister and aunt. Words cannot express how much she will be missed but she is experiencing the reward and reunion for which she longed.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019