Ida Maxine Carpenter
High Point—Ida "Maxine" Bunce Carpenter, 95 of High Point and formerly of Hope Mills, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Maxine was born on September 23, 1924 in Cumberland County and was the daughter of Ernest Ayscue Bunce and Mary Frances Jones Bunce.
Maxine married Charles Brooks Carpenter on May 17, 1953 in Dillon County, South Carolina and was married for over 54 years.
She retired from BB&T Bank in Fayetteville. After her retirement, she and her husband relocated to Long Beach, where they resided for many years.
In her later years, Maxine moved to High Point to be near her children.
Maxine was a loving mother, nana, sister and friend. She loved everyone unconditionally and was a faithful Christian woman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Brooks Carpenter, Sr.; parents, Ernest Ayscue Bunce, Sr. and Mary Jones Bunce; sisters, Douglas Bunce, Myrtle Autry, Alreta Culbreth and Mattie Clayton; brothers, Layton Bunce and, Ernest "Toby" Ayscue Bunce, Jr.
Surviving are her son, Charles Brooks Carpenter, Jr. and wife Renee of High Point; daughter, Frances Marie Jimenez and husband Tony of Chesterfield, VA; grandchildren, Ashley Link Gordon and husband Justin, Amanda Link, Alexi Link, Ariel Lind all of VA and Chasen Carpenter of High Point; sister, Cornelia Stewart of Hope Mills and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11-12 on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Jernigan-Warren Chapel prior to the service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to one's Church or favorite charity.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020