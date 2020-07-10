Ildavan Turnbull DouglasFayetteville—Mrs. Ildavan T. Douglas age 89 of 905 Siesta Court, Fayetteville, NC departed this life on Thursday, July 9, 2020.Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 14th in Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Cumberland Memorial Gardens.She is preceeded in death by her beloved husband Charles Durvin Douglas.She leaves to cherish her loving memory: her children, Charles Douglas, Jr. (Beverly), Carl Douglas (Donna), Charlene Harris, Cheryl Douglas, Carolyn Carr (Clyde); 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.There will be viewing on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home.