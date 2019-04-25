Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Imogene Reid O'Boyle


Imogene Reid O'Boyle
Imogene Reid O'Boyle
Fayetteville—Imogene Reid O'Boyle passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her home with her beloved family by her side.
Imogene was born on August, 9, 1936 in Walker County, Alabama to the late Lilly and Clarence Reid.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1-2:00 p.m.
She is survived by her husband, Franklin L. O'Boyle; son, Franklin O'Boyle, Jr.; daughters, Belenda Reese and husband Randy and Deborah Boyd; sisters, Willodean Rodes and Annie Sue Thurman; grandchildren, Maria Hurley, James Keith Boyd, Tina Marie O'Boyle, Randy Reese, III.; 4 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019
