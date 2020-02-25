Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:30 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Ingeborg G. McKnight


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ingeborg G. McKnight Obituary
Ingeborg G. McKnight
Fayetteville—Ingeborg G. McKnight, 82 of Fayetteville, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 in Greenville, N.C.
She was born February 13, 1938 in Munich, Germany to the late Maria and Anton Popp.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30-12:30 prior to the service on Monday.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas McKnight, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Michael T. McKnight and wife Arlene, Tina M. Lamm and husband Tommy, Thomas C. McKnight and Jennifer A. McKnight; sister, Marianne O'Connell; grandchildren, Hunter Lamm, Logan Lamm and Rooke McKnight.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ingeborg's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Download Now