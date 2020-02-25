|
|
Ingeborg G. McKnight
Fayetteville—Ingeborg G. McKnight, 82 of Fayetteville, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 in Greenville, N.C.
She was born February 13, 1938 in Munich, Germany to the late Maria and Anton Popp.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30-12:30 prior to the service on Monday.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas McKnight, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Michael T. McKnight and wife Arlene, Tina M. Lamm and husband Tommy, Thomas C. McKnight and Jennifer A. McKnight; sister, Marianne O'Connell; grandchildren, Hunter Lamm, Logan Lamm and Rooke McKnight.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020