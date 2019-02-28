|
Ingeborg Shaw
Fayetteville — Ingeborg E. Shaw, age 91, died on February 4, 2019 in Fayetteville, NC. She was born on Octpber 4th, 1927 in Schliersee, Germany. She was the oldest of three girls. Inge met James Shaw in Bad Tölz, Germany where he was stationed with the Army. They were married in Bad Tölz in 1957. They were stationed throughout Germany and in the US and retired in Fayetteville.
She was preceded in death by her husband James, her sister Olga of Brownsville, Tx. She is survived by her sister, Elisabeth Cone and brother in law, Jackie Cone, her niece Monika Cone all of Massachusetts as well as a niece and nephews in Brownsville and Corpus Christy, TX.
Inge will be remembered for her generous spirit, incredible baking, gardening and her love of animals. Should you want to honor her memory, kindly make donations in her name to the Humane Society or the ASPCA.
Direct burial was conducted at Sandhills Veterans Cemetery and Inge was laid alongside her beloved husband James.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019