Ingrid G. Paul
Fayetteville—Ingrid G. Paul, 76, of Fayetteville, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Surviving are her sons, Thomas Brooks of Riegelwood, NC, Michael Brooks and wife, Julie of Hope Mills; daughter, Michelle B. Manavi and husband, Cyrus of Wilson, NC; brother, Reinhard Buchholz and wife, Ingrid of Germany; grandchildren, Morgan Brooks, Owen Brooks, Sarah, Isaac, and Sophia Manavi.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or the ASPCA.
Arrangements are handled by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019