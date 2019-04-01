Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Ingrid G. Paul

Ingrid G. Paul Obituary
Ingrid G. Paul
Fayetteville—Ingrid G. Paul, 76, of Fayetteville, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Surviving are her sons, Thomas Brooks of Riegelwood, NC, Michael Brooks and wife, Julie of Hope Mills; daughter, Michelle B. Manavi and husband, Cyrus of Wilson, NC; brother, Reinhard Buchholz and wife, Ingrid of Germany; grandchildren, Morgan Brooks, Owen Brooks, Sarah, Isaac, and Sophia Manavi.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or the ASPCA.
Arrangements are handled by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019
