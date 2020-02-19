|
Irene Elliott
Fayetteville—Age-102, of 260 Long Hill Rd. Fayetteville,N.C. died Monday at her residence. Funeral services will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at Piney Grove FWB Church, 244 Slocomb Rd. Fayetteville,N.C. at 12 Noon. Interment in the church cemetery.
Family will recieve friends 11 am until 12 noon at the church.
Mrs. Elloitt is survived by 2 daughters-Shirley Ray(James) of Fayetteville,N.C. Frances Butler (Timmy) of Roseboro,N.C.
Franklin Elliott(Flora) of Fayetteville,N.C. 1 sister ,Verna Brown of Wake Forest ,N.C. 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild.
www.butlerandson.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020