Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler & Son Funeral Home
Hwy 24 E
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-4944
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Piney Grove FWB Church
244 Slocomb Rd.
Fayetteville, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Piney Grove FWB Church
244 Slocomb Rd.
Fayetteville, NC
View Map

Irene Elliott


1917 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Elliott Obituary
Irene Elliott
Fayetteville—Age-102, of 260 Long Hill Rd. Fayetteville,N.C. died Monday at her residence. Funeral services will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at Piney Grove FWB Church, 244 Slocomb Rd. Fayetteville,N.C. at 12 Noon. Interment in the church cemetery.
Family will recieve friends 11 am until 12 noon at the church.
Mrs. Elloitt is survived by 2 daughters-Shirley Ray(James) of Fayetteville,N.C. Frances Butler (Timmy) of Roseboro,N.C.
Franklin Elliott(Flora) of Fayetteville,N.C. 1 sister ,Verna Brown of Wake Forest ,N.C. 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild.
www.butlerandson.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -