Irene Rush Hathcock
Elizabethtown—Irene Hathcock, 74, of Elizabethtown, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 17, 2019.
Mrs. Hathcock was born on February 24, 1944 in Montgomery County to Charles and Annie Lou Rush. She attended the Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem where she earned a degree as an X-ray Technologist. She was employed by Bladen County Hospital and for a few years by Beaufort County Hospital. She retired from Bladen County Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Annie Lou Rush and her husband Larry Hathcock. She is survived by her children: one son, Matt Hathcock, and wife Jolie, of Bladenboro; one daughter, Erica Archer of Greensboro; three sisters, Jean Robinson of Richmond, Peggy Barber of Wake Forest and Margaret Greene of Candor; four grandchildren, Jenna Hathcock, Lindsay Hathcock, Shane Archer and Ryan Archer; and one great-grandchild, Banks Singletary.
A visitation is planned for Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A Service of Thanksgiving will be on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Elizabethtown with The Rev. Gerry Blackburn and The Rev. Dr. Richard Warner officiating. An inurnment will follow in St. Christopher's Episcopal Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, PO Box 1841, Elizabethtown, NC 28337.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019