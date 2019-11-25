|
Irene S. Deese
Raeford—Irene S. Deese, 91, of Raeford passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Autumn Care of Raeford.
Irene was born June 12, 1928 in Bischmisheim, Germany to the late Frieda Jochum and Heiner Schmitt.
A private graveside service will be at Sunset Memory Gardens in Charlotte, NC.
She is survived by her son, Renny Deese and wife, Leigh of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Cheryl Honeycutt and husband Kent of Holly Springs, Jennifer Corzette and husband Robert of Fayetteville, and Robert Deese and wife Heather of Erwin; sister, Margit Strass of Germany; brother, Heiner Schmitt of Germany.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in her name.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019