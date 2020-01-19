|
|
Irma Zema
Fayetteville—Irma Lee Zema, age 88, of Fayetteville passed away January 17, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Hospital.
She was born September 26, 1931 in Akron, Ohio the daughter of the late George W. Shephard and Hattie Keys Shephard. Also preceding her in death are her son, Mark Allen Zema and her two sisters.
Irma was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and wife who took pride in taking care of the home for her family. She enjoyed collecting tea pots, going on shopping trips and then lunch with her family and volunteering with worthy causes. Over the years she and her husband opened their hearts and home and had fostered numerous children.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 57 years, Joseph Zema III of the home; daughter, Linda Zema of Fayetteville, NC; sons, Gary L. Zema and wife Bonnie of Fayetteville, NC, Joseph Zema IV of Taylorsville, NC and George Steven Zema and wife Robin of Hickory, NC; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC with visitation from 12 Noon to 1 PM; services to immediately follow, and interment will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, NC.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Children's Hospital.
The family would like to thank the staff of Village Green Rehabilitation and the staff of Cape Fear Valley Hospital Emergency Room and their nurses of 8 South and Dr. Beckham for their wonderful care of Irma.
Reeves Funeral Home, 3308 N. Main Street, Hope Mills is assisting the family. 910.424.3700
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020