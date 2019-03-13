Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Stedman Baptist Church
7342 Clinton Road
Stedman, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Stedman Baptist Church
7342 Clinton Road
Stedman, NC
View Map

Isabelle Keech Blake

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Isabelle Keech Blake Obituary
Isabelle Keech Blake
Fayetteville—Isabelle Keech Blake, 83 passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Stedman Baptist Church, officiating will be Dr. Phil Spears. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wade Hampton Keech and Pearlie Edwards Keech; husband, Kenneth Dohn Blake; brother, George Keech and a sister, Lola Tripp.
She is survived by children, Patricia Elaine Sutton, Diane Yvonne Brien, Peggy Anderson Horrell and Tammy Anderson Hall; step children, Sheryl Edwards, Lisa Corum and Larry Dohn Blake; brothers, Leon Keech and Jerry Wayne Williams; sisters, Ina Sullivan, Lois Keech and Rena Williams; 18 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Stedman Baptist Church, 7342 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now