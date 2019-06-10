Home

J. E. Hudson Obituary
J.E. Hudson
Fayetteville — Mr. J E Hudson, 92, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Highland House of Fayetteville.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Baptist Chapel Church Cemetery.
Mr. Hudson was a native of Sampson County, the son of the late Julius H. and Mary Elizabeth Hairr Hudson. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Geneva Norris, Willa Nelms and Dorothy Meggs and two brothers, Hestal Hudson and John Oliver Hudson. He retired from Crowell Constructors.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday evening at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman.
Butler Funeral Home Stedman is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 10 to June 11, 2019
