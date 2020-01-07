|
|
J. Gregory DeVore
Fayetteville—J. Gregory DeVore, 72, passed away on Sunday, January 5 at his home in Gray's Creek. He was the son of the late Charles A. and Dorothy E. DeVore of the Gray's Creek community. He was a 1965 graduate of Gray's Creek High School; attended NC State University in Raleigh for a year, then enlisted in the US Navy. Trained as a minesman at Great Lakes Naval Center in Illinois; stationed 2 years in Scotland and later Charleston SC. Survived by his (former) wife, Rae MacLellan DeVore of Gray's Creek, and 3 children, Jillian Riddle (Mike) of Gray's Creek, Jeremy (Holly) of New Zealand, and Jordan (Amanda) DeVore of Charlotte; sister Katherine DeVore (Douglas Reece) of High Point, and brother Jeffrey (Judy) DeVore of Gray's Creek; 4 grandchildren: Danielle (David) Barco of Van Wert, OH; Dylan Riddle of Gray's Creek; Hayden DeVore of New Zealand; and Jase DeVore of Charlotte; and 1 great-grandchild, Peyton Barco of Van Wert, OH.
In addition to farming all his life, Greg had several employers after his military service, among them, DeVore-Cooke Auto Parts, Black & Decker, Cumberland Surveying, and was grounds supervisor for the Fayetteville Generals baseball team. Later in life, he devoted himself to his true passions: his talent for artwork, growing beautiful organic produce and flowers, and his two dear cats.
A memorial service will be held at Marvin United Methodist Church on Friday, January 10 at 11 AM, followed by burial in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Greg's name to Marvin United Methodist Church, 6740 NC 87 South, Fayetteville, NC 28306.
Arrangements are by Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services in Hope Mills.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020