|
|
J. Keith Frazee
Holly Springs—Mr. Johnny Keith Frazee, 69 of Holly Springs, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at his home.
Keith was born November 11, 1949 in Cumberland County to George Wallace and Ruth Phillips Frazee. He was a member of Phoenix Lodge No.8 in Fayetteville and was a 30-year veteran of the Fayetteville Police Department.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Glave Frazee; sons, Chad Frazee of Chapel Hill, and Chris and wife Jennifer Scott Frazee of Hampstead; grandsons, Blake and wife Kinsey Boarts Altman, Grayson Frazee, and Griffin Frazee; great grandsons, Asher Altman, Ace Altman, and Atlas Altman; brothers, Allen Frazee of Albemarle, Brooks Frazee of Fayetteville, Brian Frazee of Stedman, and Wallace Frazee of Stedman; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-2:50 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Dennis Goodwin and Rev. John Michael McAllister officiating. Burial will follow at a later date at Sea Lawn Memorial Park, 17750 US Highway 17, Hampstead.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Masonic Home for Children, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565.
Butler Funeral Home of Stedman, NC is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 22 to June 23, 2019