Jack Allen Thompson
Fayetteville—Jack Allen Thompson, 78, of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Friday, December 6th, surrounded by family, following a cardiac arrest earlier in the week.
Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, December 11th at Highland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Chip Stapleton and Rev. Ernie Johnson officiating. A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.
Jack was the son of Joe and Mary Thompson of Fayetteville. He was a graduate of Wake Forest University undergraduate and School of Law. He was an elected District Attorney for Cumberland and Hoke county, private practice lawyer, and Superior Court Judge. He was happily married to recently deceased Mary Nan (Ciampa) Thompson, for 56 years.
Jack's most essential qualification for serving as a Superior Court Judge was his non-judgmental character. He never let social or economic status, appearance, race or emotion impact his position, decisions or the way he treated others in his sphere of influence. Whether concerning his job or life circumstances, he was only outspoken on a position after he had taken the time to research the subject and consider all points of view.
Jack was one to enjoy life. Never far from his wife's side, he enjoyed traveling with her, playing tennis, taking shag dance lessons, and of course, playing golf. His passion for golf was not just because of the game itself, but because of the people he played and interacted with surrounding it. Never being one to sit and do nothing, he continued to enjoy golf even through the advancement of Parkinson's disease. As late as this Spring, he was just as excited about hitting a solid 150-yard drive as a kid with a little league home run.
Jack is survived by his children and their spouses: Kathy Thompson Lange and Tom Hollinshed, Allen and Stephanie Thompson, Craig Thompson, Rob and Laura Thompson; his brother, Joe and Lynn Thompson; grandchildren and spouses: Jake, Sophia, Mary Alex, Jack and Tiffany, Guy, Zachary; and his great-grandson, Christopher, along with many beloved nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Nan Thompson; and his siblings, Larry Thompson, Irene Byrd, and Dee Ammons.
Pallbearers will be Alex Thompson, Phil Taylor, Jake Lange, Jack Thompson III, Guy Thompson, and Zachary Thompson.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all that have assisted: our army of caregivers, Fayetteville Fire Department First Responders, and the Paramedics and Surgical Cardiac ICU Staff of Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the 5 Sparrows Organization at https://www.5sparrowsfdc.com/
