Dr. Jack Freeman
Fayetteville—Dr. Jack Freeman, 83, former Associate Superintendent of Cumberland County Schools passed away on February 9th 2019 at his home surrounded by family.
Born July 29, 1935 in Nashville, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Fred Freeman and Roberta Freeman. Jack also served as a Teacher, Counselor, Principal, Supervisor as well as a Director, with the Fayetteville City Schools and Cumberland County Schools. He officiated football and basketball from high school through college levels. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and was active in numerous civic and professional organizations.
He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Junetta Boyd Freeman; Daughters, Karla F. Jones (Robert) of Bel Air, MD; Mia J. Green (Perry) of North Topsail Beach, NC and Kelli S. Robinson (Tarrell) of Greensboro, NC.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Herring Funeral Care & Cremations. The funeral will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church-Moore Street. Entombment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019