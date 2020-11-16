1/1
Jack Pershing Gibson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Pershing Gibson, Jr.
Eastover—Jack Pershing Gibson, Jr. 79 of Eastover, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Jack was born on December 22, 1940 in Hoke Co. to the late Jack Pershing Gibson, Sr. and Sarah Parham Gibson. He was a 1959 graduate of 71st High School. He had a love of restoring classic cars and antique double bubble clocks.
Jack was a man who was firm without being offensive, a man who loved his family and a man who served his Lord faithfully…..the best legacy a Christian man can leave.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Cumberland Memorial Gardens Cemetery with the Rev. Brian Dawson officiating.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy and Mackie Gibson; wife, Martha Penland Gibson and granddaughter, Madison DeLange.
Surviving are his wife, Diane Strickland Gibson; daughters, Teri Gibson Schultz (Rick) of Fayetteville, Kristina Gibson DeLange (Barry) of Staunton, VA, Jennifer Strickland of Stedman; son, Geoff Gibson of Cherry Grove, SC; grandchildren, Austin Gibson (Gillian), Alexandria, Thomas and Emerson DeLange.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800 or Amedisys Hospice Care, 56 Three Hunts Dr. #3, Pembroke, N.C. 28372.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved