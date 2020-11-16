Jack Pershing Gibson, Jr.
Eastover—Jack Pershing Gibson, Jr. 79 of Eastover, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Jack was born on December 22, 1940 in Hoke Co. to the late Jack Pershing Gibson, Sr. and Sarah Parham Gibson. He was a 1959 graduate of 71st High School. He had a love of restoring classic cars and antique double bubble clocks.
Jack was a man who was firm without being offensive, a man who loved his family and a man who served his Lord faithfully…..the best legacy a Christian man can leave.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Cumberland Memorial Gardens Cemetery with the Rev. Brian Dawson officiating.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy and Mackie Gibson; wife, Martha Penland Gibson and granddaughter, Madison DeLange.
Surviving are his wife, Diane Strickland Gibson; daughters, Teri Gibson Schultz (Rick) of Fayetteville, Kristina Gibson DeLange (Barry) of Staunton, VA, Jennifer Strickland of Stedman; son, Geoff Gibson of Cherry Grove, SC; grandchildren, Austin Gibson (Gillian), Alexandria, Thomas and Emerson DeLange.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800 or Amedisys Hospice Care, 56 Three Hunts Dr. #3, Pembroke, N.C. 28372.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com