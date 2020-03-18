|
|
Jack Stultz
Fayetteville—Jack Andrew Stultz, 67, of Fayetteville, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Atrium Medical Center in Charlotte.
Jack was born on February 4, 1953, in Terre Haute, IN. He was preceded in passing by his parents, the late Luther J. and R. Jean Stultz of Fayetteville and sister, the late Tamara Monroe (Hal) of Hickory.
Survived by and left to cherish Jack's memory are his wife, Pamela Huff Stultz of Fayetteville; twin sister, Jeannie B. Burkhardt of Charlotte; brother, Jeff Stultz (Pamela) of Fayetteville; children, Rosalie Outlaw (Jason) of Merritt Island, FL, Terry Gore of the Outer Banks, and Hannah Kenny (Paddy) of Fayetteville; nieces, Heather Taylor (Matt) of Charlotte, Amber McMichael (Adam) of Atlantis, FL, and Peyton Miller of Albemarle; cousin, Judy K. Spear of Covington, LA; grandchildren, Mary Kathryn, William, Carolyn and Holden; great nieces and nephews, Savannah, Madelyn, Lachlan, Asher, Callen, and Finley; along with beloved extended family and friends.
Due to the global pandemic, a memorial service in honor of Jack will be held at a later date to be announced. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus through St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2844 Village Dr., Fayetteville, NC 28304
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301
