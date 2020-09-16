Jack Vance

FAYETTEVILLE—Jack D. Vance, 73 of Fayetteville, NC. Passed away May 22, 1973.

Born Akron Ohio. He was the son of the late Leonard and Betty Vance. Jack was a retired Air Force Master Sergeant with 26 years of service and was a Vietnam and Gulf War Vet. Jack loved to fish, hunt, and sit around campfires in Alaska and tell stories with his family.

Jack leaves behind three children, his son Scott Vance and his wife Wendy and their two children Philip and Emily. Jack's oldest daughter Pamela Simpson and her two children Joshua and Ciara. Jack's youngest daughter Sherry Vance and her son Dylan. Jack is also survived by his brother James and his wife Cecilia Vance of Anchorage AK, as well as a lot of nephews, nieces and extended family.

Jack will be buried September 19, 2020 at 2pm. Lafayette Memorial Park



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store