1/1
Jack Vance
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Vance
FAYETTEVILLE—Jack D. Vance, 73 of Fayetteville, NC. Passed away May 22, 1973.
Born Akron Ohio. He was the son of the late Leonard and Betty Vance. Jack was a retired Air Force Master Sergeant with 26 years of service and was a Vietnam and Gulf War Vet. Jack loved to fish, hunt, and sit around campfires in Alaska and tell stories with his family.
Jack leaves behind three children, his son Scott Vance and his wife Wendy and their two children Philip and Emily. Jack's oldest daughter Pamela Simpson and her two children Joshua and Ciara. Jack's youngest daughter Sherry Vance and her son Dylan. Jack is also survived by his brother James and his wife Cecilia Vance of Anchorage AK, as well as a lot of nephews, nieces and extended family.
Jack will be buried September 19, 2020 at 2pm. Lafayette Memorial Park

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Burial
02:00 PM
Lafayette Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved