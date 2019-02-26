Home

Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3131 Martin Luther King Drive
Elizabethtown, NC 28337
910-645-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3131 Martin Luther King Drive
Elizabethtown, NC
Jackie Barr


1938 - 2019
Jackie Barr Obituary
Jackie Barr
Council—Jackie Cooper Barr, 80, of Council, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandfather: Daniel Columbus Barr and grandmother: Saphronia Ella Helms Barr. Jackie leaves behind his spouse: Cynthia E. Barr of the home; two sons: Jackie Barr, Jr. and Danny Barr, both of Fayetteville; four daughters: Candace Barr of Hope Mills, Dawn Vargas of Fayetteville, Melissa Barr of Council, Beth Barr of Bladenboro; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Jackie enjoyed horses and mustang cars. He also loved to eat. His favorite saying was "Eat, Drink and Be Merry today because tomorrow we might not be here."
The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, February 28th at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1st at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jay Barr and Rev. Anthony Carstarphen. Burial will follow in the Western Prong Cemetery in Whiteville.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
