Jackie E. Lett
Fayetteville—Jackie Elaine Lett, 67, of Fayetteville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
She is survived by 2 daughters, 2 sons, 13 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Northside Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019