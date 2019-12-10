Home

Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
Jackie E. Lett

Jackie E. Lett Obituary
Jackie E. Lett
Fayetteville—Jackie Elaine Lett, 67, of Fayetteville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
She is survived by 2 daughters, 2 sons, 13 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Northside Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
