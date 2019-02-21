|
|
Jackie Fitzgerald
Fayetteville — Retired LPN Jackie L. Fitzgerald, 78, of Fayetteville passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.
Jackie was born in Cumberland County on October 24, 1940 to the late Jeff and Callie Earp Loper. Her passion for music, books, travel, cooking, and overall love of life and family will be sadly missed.
Jackie is survived by her sister, Brenda Baker; she is also survived by her sons, Rodney H. Koehne of Fayetteville, Michael W. Koehne of Salisbury, NC and Steven P. Koehne of Manahawkin, NJ; daughter, Vicky F. Koehne of Manahawkin, NJ; step-daughter, Jennifer L. Fitzgerald of Reynolds, GA; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life and love will be held 12:00 noon – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the home, 1025 Miller Ave. Fayetteville, NC 28304.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Services for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304. Condolences to the family may be made at www.LaFayetteFH.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019