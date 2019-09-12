Home

Jackson Blaine Hughes


1939 - 2019
Jackson Blaine Hughes Obituary
Jackson Blaine Hughes
Fayetteville — 1/19/1939 - 8/3/2019
Loving Father, Husband, Grandfather. Survived by wife, Frieda Hughes, daughters Krista Hughes of Pine Lake GA., Tracey O'Connor and husband Patrick and grandson Mikael O'Connor of Fayetteville, NC, sister Mary Jo Watson of Washington, PA. Also survived by nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. He was a proud member of the U.S. Army Special Forces, MACVSOG and CCN. Never to be forgotten and always in our hearts.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
