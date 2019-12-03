Home

POWERED BY

Services
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery
corner of Vass Rd. and Hwy. 87
Spring Lake, NC
View Map

Jacob Potter


1991 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob Potter Obituary
Jacob Potter
Spring Lake—Jacob Jonathon Potter, 28, of Costa Mesa, CA, died on November 12, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
Jacob is survived by his father, Allen Potter of Lillington; mother, In Ok Potter of Fayetteville; two brothers, Daniel Potter of Phoenix, AZ and Jospeh Potter of Costa Mesa, CA.
There will be a graveside service held on Thursday, December 5th at 2:00 PM in Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery, located at the corner of Vass Rd. and Hwy. 87 in Spring Lake. There will be a vistation held from 6 - 8 PM on Wednesday, December 4th in Adcock Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made to www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -