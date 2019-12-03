|
Jacob Potter
Spring Lake—Jacob Jonathon Potter, 28, of Costa Mesa, CA, died on November 12, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
Jacob is survived by his father, Allen Potter of Lillington; mother, In Ok Potter of Fayetteville; two brothers, Daniel Potter of Phoenix, AZ and Jospeh Potter of Costa Mesa, CA.
There will be a graveside service held on Thursday, December 5th at 2:00 PM in Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery, located at the corner of Vass Rd. and Hwy. 87 in Spring Lake. There will be a vistation held from 6 - 8 PM on Wednesday, December 4th in Adcock Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made to www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019