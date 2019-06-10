Home

Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400

Jacob Rodney Grice

Jacob Rodney Grice Obituary
Jacob Rodney Grice
Fayetteville—Mr. Jacob Rodney Grice, 52 of Fayetteville, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, with Reverend Jerry Groves officiating.
He was born May 20, 1967 in Cumberland County to Sidney Glenn and Mary Alice Ward Grice. He was preceded in death by his parents and worked as a Brick Mason.
He is survived by his companion, Tricia Walters; two children, Kaleb Gibson, Brittany Gibson; seven siblings, Allen Grice (Mary), Sandra Peace (Ronnie), Kenneth Grice (Lois), Mary Watts (Michael), Marie Grice, Sue Marquez (Jose), Vivian Aguirre (Domingo); and several nieces and nephews.
Butler Funeral Home of Stedman is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 10 to June 11, 2019
