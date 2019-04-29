Home

Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138

Jacqueline (Faircloth) Chesnutt

Jacqueline (Faircloth) Chesnutt Obituary
Jacqueline (Faircloth) Chesnutt
Salemburg—Mrs. Jacqueline Faircloth Chesnutt, 88 of Salemburg, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh.
The funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, May 1, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, with Rev. Andy Wood and Rev. Corky Herring officiating. Burial will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Chesnutt was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Miles and Cladie Williams Faircloth. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leon Chesnutt; and brother, Donnie Faircloth. She was a retired seamstress where she worked for many years at the Salemburg Cleaners.
She is survived by a daughter, Gail Benton (Gary) of Parkersburg; three sons, Michael Chesnutt (Cookie) of Rocky Mount, VA, Russell Chesnutt (Joan) of Oak Island, and Anthony Chesnutt (Pam) of Benson; three sisters, Faye Fisher of Stedman, Glynda McLaurin of Wade, and Mary Lou Brock (Coy) of Mt. Olive; brother, Durand "Bud" Faircloth (Judith) of Fayetteville; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:50 AM on Wednesday prior to the funeral service.
Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
