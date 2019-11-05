|
Jacqueline Dyson Russ "Jackie"
Fayetteville—Jacqueline Dyson "Jackie' Russ 6/5/1928 -- 11/2/2019
2 Corinthians 5:8 NIV We are confident, I say, and would prefer to be away from the body and at home with the Lord.
Jackie passed peacefully away into the arms of her Savior on November 2, 2019 after a long illness. She was born in Vander, NC, the daughter of Alfred Leonard Dyson Sr. and Polly Myrtle McDaniel. She was preceded in death by her siblings and her loving husband, William Fleet Russ, Jr. She is survived by her three children, William E Russ (Billy) and wife Carol of Louisville, KY, Ann Walker (Betsy) and her husband, Steve of Charlotte, NC, and Judy Daley and her husband, Bill of Winston-Salem, as well as grandchildren Mark Russ and wife Lauren, David Russ and wife Deandra, Zack Walker and wife Cannon, Sam Daley and Summer Daley, and five great granddaughters.
Jackie loved the Lord with all her heart. She was a graduate of Averett University. She was an active member for many years of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church of Fayetteville and later Village Baptist, where she was active in the Seekers Sunday School Class. Her favorite past times included spending family time, gardening, playing bridge, water skiing and falling deeper in love with her Lord as every day passed.
Family will receive friends Friday evening, from 6 to 8PM at Jernigan Warren funeral home in Fayetteville. The funeral will be Saturday November 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Village Baptist Church in Fayetteville, with a graveside burial to follow in Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Village Baptist Church in her memory.
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019