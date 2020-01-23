|
Jacqueline Madeleine Jama Robertson
Broadway—Jacqueline Madeleine Jama Robertson, 81, of Broadway passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 17, 2020.
Madeleine was born to the late Ignace and Catherine Anne Jama on January 25, 1938 in Poitiers, France. She is preceded in death by her husband David Harris Robertson; two brothers, Yanick François Jama, and Jacques Jama and a great grandson, Dominick Robertson.
Madeleine will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She leaves behind her sons, William Robertson and wife Lorie and Richard "Bud" Robertson and his wife Deanne; her siblings, Jean François Jama, and wife Colette, Irène Françoise Jama, Yvon Guy Jama and wife Françoise, Claude François Jama and wife Michèle, and Claudette Gourdonneau and husband Michel; a sister-in-law Danielle Jama; six grandchildren, Chad Robertson, Cole Robertson and wife Krystallynn, Thorne Robertson, Noah Robertson, Cody Robertson, and Dannielle Phillips and husband Kameron; four great grandchildren, Jaelyn Robertson, A.J. Robertson, Emma Rigsby, Little Maddie Robertson, and LillyMay Stone; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Madeleine was best known for her amazing culinary skills, her beautiful garden, and her cool "Maddie" youthful spirit and style. Most of all she loved her family and loved being with them. She was the best mother-in-law, and one of her biggest accomplishments was the day she became a U.S. Citizen.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel at Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Celebration of life dinner party will be held after service at the home of William and Lorie Robertson. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2202 Wrightsville Avenue, Suite 111, Wilmington NC 28403. Online condolences may be made at www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020